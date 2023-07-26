NewsLottery

Someone in Alberta woke up $35M richer after splitting Lotto Max jackpot

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 26 2023, 4:20 pm
Someone in Alberta woke up $35M richer after splitting Lotto Max jackpot
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

Someone’s life in Alberta has changed forever, netting half of the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot that was up for grabs Tuesday night.

The draw took place last night and two people ended up buying the tickets that matched the winning numbers 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, 48, and bonus number 50. As a result, each winner will soon be taking home a life-changing prize worth $35 million.

One of the winners of the jackpot was in Alberta, with the ticket being sold in Edmonton. The other was sold in Kamloops, BC.

Other winning tickets worth $1 million were purchased in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as well as two in BC (Vancouver and Delta). After picking the same numbers, several people will split the $1 million Maxmillions prize.

Two lotto players in Ontario each won $500,000, while another lottery player in Ontario and Shuswap, BC, will also split the $1 million prize.

The jackpot has now reset to $28 million, and the next draw will take place on Friday, July 28.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre 

