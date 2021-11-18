A two-day EDM music festival is coming to Edmonton next month

Get ready for some live music this December in Edmonton!

A massive two-day EDM music festival is bringing some big acts to town.

The Get Together Music Festival will run from December 28 to 29 at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

The weekend will feature everyone from Zomboy and Zeds Dead to Ship Wreck, Rossy, Slander and more.

Two-day general admission passes start at $129.50.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Get Together (@g2gmassive)

This will be the first Get Together event in Edmonton since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event says guests will be expected to adhere to any and all COVID restrictions and guidelines in place at the time of the festival.

When: December 28–29

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre (9797 Jasper Avenue)

Tickets: Starting at $129.50 for two-day general admission, can be found here