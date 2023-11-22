Duck Donuts: Adorable shop offers sweet treats and sundaes in Edmonton

Edmonton has a ton of incredible donut spots to enjoy, but if you’re looking to take your donut game up to the next level, one spot is well worth a visit.

Duck Donuts, which was originally born in Duck, North Carolina, has a spot in Edmonton, and it serves up the most Insta-worthy donuts and sweet treats around.

The US export has so many incredible flavour combinations to enjoy with classics such as strawberry confetti and cookies and cream.

They also have some additions like the Bacon in the Sun – with bacon, maple icing and salted caramel drizzle – and the Coconut Island Bliss with chocolate, coconut and peanuts.

Duck also takes donuts to the next level, offering donut breakfast sandwiches like an egg, sausage, and cheese served up on a maple bacon donut.

If you’re craving a sweet treat, this spot also has donut sundaes, topping warm donuts with a ton of ice creams, drizzles and crumbles.

Address: 16749 127 Street NW, Edmonton

