Draisaitl's fiancee excited about Oilers extension: "So happy"

It appears that excitement surrounding Leon Draisaitl’s massive eight-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers isn’t limited to just fans of the team.

The German superstar will stay with the Oilers for at least nine more seasons after inking a deal that will pay him $112 million. When it kicks in next season, the number will make him the highest-paid player in the NHL.

While Oilers fans are ecstatic to see Draisaitl choose to stay in Edmonton, his fiancee Celeste Desjardins is also excited to see her soon-to-be husband extend with the team.

She posted a heartwarming message to her Instagram story following the news.

“So incredibly proud of you baby,” Desjardins captioned under a photo of her and Draisaitl at the 2023 Heritage Classic. “So happy to be on this journey with you and get the privilege to call Edmonton home for the next eight years.

“We have created such a beautiful life there and with an incredible community and I’m so excited to watch your greatness continue there. I know how much this city and this team means to you. Keep going my love!”

Looks like the excitement surrounding Draisaitl’s #Oilers extension isn’t limited to just fans. Here is a heartwarming message from his fiancée, Celeste Desjardins, on her Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/TAI2RKfhqR — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) September 3, 2024

Desjardins and Draisaitl have been dating for several years and got engaged earlier this summer when the Oilers superstar popped the question on a Spanish beach. This follows suit with teammate Connor McDavid, who got married to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, just a month ago.

While Draisaitl makes a living on the ice, Desjardins does the same on the screen. The 28-year-old Canadian actress has appeared in several TV movies over the past few years and has even appeared on the popular hockey-centric show Letterkenny.

A wedding date for the couple has not yet been revealed, but the two will be sticking around in the Alberta capital for quite some time regardless of when they get married.