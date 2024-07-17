Draisaitl sends heartwarming message to Oilers fans: "Thank you"

The Edmonton Oilers lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final almost a full month ago, but it seems the end of the season is just hitting some of the team’s superstars.

A little over a week after Oilers captain Connor McDavid sent out a message to fans on his social media, assistant captain Leon Draisaitl followed suit this morning with a message of his own.

“A bitter end to a tremendous season. I am confident the growth our group experienced will propel us to the top,” Draisaitl wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Oil Country for your unwavering support all season long.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Draisaitl (@drat_29)

The message comes at a very busy time for the German power forward. Draisaitl recently got engaged to longtime girlfriend Celeste Desjardins and he is expected to be in McDavid’s wedding party later this month.

On top of all that, there is also his impending contract negotiations, which are expected to get underway later this summer when the Oilers officially hire a new GM. Though he does have one more season remaining on his current contract, Oilers fans should be relieved to see Draisaitl posting a message that seems to imply a longer future in Edmonton.

The 28-year-old has been among the league’s very best players throughout his Oilers tenure. He has managed to hit the 50-goal plateau three separate times and is coming off a 106-point regular-season. Draisaitl is also a noted playoff performer, having picked up 31 points in 26 games in Edmonton’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.

There is no doubt that Draisaitl is one of the team’s most important players and getting him signed to a lengthy contract would extend the Oilers’ cup window.

As the summer continues, fans will eagerly wait to see if Draisaitl commits to the Oilers for the long term.