Draisaitl contract talks with the Oilers haven't started yet: report

A new report suggests that contract negotiations between the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisatil have not officially started.

This comes after fans have been buzzing with anticipation on social media after reports from 630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer indicated that Draisaitl was interested in signing a long-term extension with the Oilers.

That made it seem like things were progressing on a new deal getting signed. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug has put a damper on those expectations, reporting this morning that he believes that official negotiations between Edmonton and Draisaitl have not yet started.

“Sounds like the two sides have been in touch, but actual negotiations haven’t started yet,” Rishaug wrote. “Those will commence here shortly. So any notion that it’s close to done is premature as of today.”

On Draisaitl extension, sounds like the two sides have been in touch but actual negotiations haven’t started yet, those will commence here shortly. So any notion that it’s close to done is premature as of today. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 31, 2024

Draisaitl has had quite a busy offseason so far. He got engaged to longtime girlfriend Celeste Desjardins earlier this month and was recently one of Connor McDavid’s best men at his wedding last weekend. With all this going on, it’s fair to say that contract negotiations are probably not top of mind for the German power forward at the moment.

An extension is, however, at the top of the priority list for new Oilers GM Stan Bowman. The controversial executive said as much during his introductory press conference last week.

Apart from being among the best players on the planet during the regular season, Draisaitl has also proven to be one of the best postseason performers in the NHL. In 74 playoff games, the 28-year-old has 41 goals and 108 points.

Getting him locked down to a seven or eight-year extension would also help the team convince other key players, notably McDavid and defenceman Evan Bouchard, to follow suit next summer.

It feels like a contract agreement, if there is one, will happen sooner rather than later at this point. Just because negotiations haven’t officially gotten underway yet doesn’t mean things can’t happen quickly.

Until then, anxiety across Oil Country will be surging.