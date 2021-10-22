Here’s how much money you need to live alone in Edmonton

Looking to ditch the roommate or family and live on your own in the big city? Well, a new report shows just how much it costs to live alone in Edmonton.

Edmonton has a lot to offer, including major sporting events, tons of culture, diversity, queer-friendly spaces, and history to boot. But those who live in the city know the cost of living can really add up.

According to Numbeo, a website that compares the cost of living in cities around the world, the average monthly cost for a single person in Edmonton is $1,187.43… before rent.

These numbers are accurate as of October 2021.

We broke down some monthly costs that a person renting alone in Edmonton will face, and it could be worse. We’re looking at you, Toronto and Vancouver.

Housing

According to Numbeo, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Edmonton is $1,182.24.

A one-bedroom apartment outside of the city centre costs just $982.70 on average.

Things could certainly be worse. On average, rent is 41.4% cheaper in Edmonton than in Toronto.

Now, throw utilities on top of that rental price, and it’s up another $228 per month. Want WiFi? Prepare to pay another $86 per month.

Groceries and household items

Numbeo’s average price for essential market items, when purchased weekly, comes to a total monthly average of $73.21 for a single, young person on a basic diet.

A basic diet consists of milk, rice, bread, apples, bananas, eggs — the simple standard.

Entertainment and dining out

According to Numbeo, the average cost for two to dine out in Edmonton at a mid-range restaurant is $80 for a three-course meal. Presumably, this price doesn’t include any alcoholic beverages, which would probably boost the price by about $15, assuming each person had one drink.

Health and fitness

Thinking about joining a gym or fitness group? Numbeo says Edmontonians pay $55 on average.

Phone

According to a 2019 report from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Centre (CRTC), the average phone bill for Canadians is $101.

You can find cheaper options if you opt for less data or for some more wallet-friendly phone companies, but the Big Three in Canada (Bell, Telus and Rogers) don’t come cheap!

Transportation

Gas and transportation clock in at $98 per month and $1.24 per litre in Edmonton. We sure miss the days when fuel was 80 cents per litre, phew.

Partying

You can expect to pay about $8 to $15 per drink in the city, depending on where and what you’re drinking.

Now that going out for a night of drinking is back on the table, assume you resume your regular drinking-with-friends activities. If you go out to drink one night of every weekend and drink two or three drinks, you’ll end up having spent about $180 on outings.

Though, after a year of lockdowns, who can blame you for wanting to go out and get loose?

When it’s all said and done, Numbeo estimates that Edmontonians living alone need about $1,187 per month for their expenses.

Better put any extra cash you make away in your savings. But we mean if you want to check out that concert or take that vacation… we won’t judge.

With files from Brooke Taylor