This $1.6M home in downtown Edmonton looks like a European villa

Take a peek inside this stunning home in downtown Edmonton that looks like a European villa.

This property, located at 11833 102nd Avenue NW, is in the busy heart of Edmonton’s Oliver neighbourhood and is currently listed on the market for $1,590,000.

It has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, boasting more than 2,000 square feet of living space.

According to the real estate listing on Zoocasa, the original 1912 property has been entirely reconstructed and remodelled in a Parisienne/Moroccan-inspired style with no expense spared.

Opting for concrete instead of grass, this is definitely a home where landscaping won’t be an issue.

This property is a tri-plex, with eight parking spaces and three levels each containing its own kitchens, AC, and other amenities.

Though all three spaces are set up to be independent of one another, they can seamlessly work together as an entire home in a multi-generational set-up or with a mix of living and workspaces.

The property’s zoning also allows for multiple uses, including residential living or commercial use such as health services, specialty retail/office, or boutique-style lodging with municipal approval.

The three distinct levels provide all sorts of luxury elements, including vaulted ceilings, custom iron railings, tiled floors, oversized European windows, built-in gas fireplaces, and stunning full bathrooms.

From the checkered floors to all the light pouring in from the windows, you can’t get enough of this home’s timeless and upscale design!

It’s located steps away from Oliver Exchange and is just a short walking distance to spots including Kind Ice Cream, Odd Brewing, and a ton of fantastic cafes and restaurants.

While there’s plenty of on-site parking, this area is highly walkable, with ample bike lanes to get you around. It will almost feel like you’re living in Europe without having to leave Edmonton!

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.