This is how much money you need to make to live alone in Edmonton

Looking to ditch the roommate or family and live on your own in the big city? Well, a new report shows just how much it costs to live alone in Edmonton.

Edmonton has a lot to offer, including major sporting events, tons of culture, diversity, queer-friendly spaces, and history to boot. But those who live in the city know the cost of living can really add up.

According to Numbeo, a website that compares the cost of living in cities around the world, the average monthly cost for a single person in Edmonton is $1,305… and that’s before rent.

These numbers are accurate as of February 2024 and are based on per-month averages.

We broke down some monthly costs that a person renting alone in Edmonton will face, and it could be worse. (We’re looking at you, Toronto and Vancouver.)

Housing

According to Numbeo, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Edmonton is $1,386.29.

On the other hand, a one-bedroom apartment outside of the city centre costs just $1,171.40 on average.

Now, throw utilities on top of that rental price, and it’s up another $276.94 per month. Want WiFi? Prepare to pay another $82.80 per month.

Groceries and household items

Numbeo’s average price for essential market items, when purchased weekly, comes to a total monthly average of $210.08 for a single young person on a basic diet.

A basic diet consists of milk, rice, bread, chicken, bananas, and eggs — the staples.

Entertainment and dining out

According to Numbeo, the average cost for two to dine out in Edmonton at a mid-range restaurant is $80 for a three-course meal. Presumably, this price doesn’t include any alcoholic beverages, which would probably boost the price by about $16, assuming each person had one drink. Do that twice a month; that adds up to $192.

Health and fitness

Thinking about joining a gym or fitness group? Numbeo says Edmontonians pay $64.57 monthly on average.

Phone

According to a 2019 report from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Centre (CRTC), the average phone bill for Canadians is $101.

If you opt for less data or some more wallet-friendly phone companies, you can find cheaper options, but the Big Three in Canada (Bell, Telus and Rogers) don’t come cheap!

Transportation

Transportation and gas clocked in at $100 per month for a monthly bus pass and $1.26 per litre in Edmonton. Not bad, but we sure miss the days when fuel was 80 cents per litre, phew.

Partying

You can expect to pay about $7 to $16 per drink in the city, depending on where and what you’re drinking. If you go out to drink one night every weekend and drink two or three drinks, you’ll end up having spent around $96 on outings.

Extras = $125 per month

As much as financial advisors love to tell millennials and Gen Z that we’re just one avocado toast away from bankruptcy, we need to be able to live! And living comes with costs.

No matter how much you budget, there is always the chance that “extra” costs will crop up. Whether you’re having to fix a broken piece of technology, replace a part on your bike, or invest in a new pair of work shoes, we’ll average this at $125 per month.

The grand total

So, how does it all add up?

Housing/utilities: $1,745.23

Phone: $101

Transportation: $100

Groceries/household items: $210.08

Dining out:$192

Partying: $96

Health and fitness:$64.57

Coffee: $56.40

Extras: $125

When it’s all said and done, Numbeo estimates that Edmontonians living alone need about $2,690.28 per month for their expenses, including rent, utilities, groceries and if you want to partake in the fun stuff like dining out, grabbing drinks and grabbing that coffee during the workweek from a local cafe.

Numbeo says that the average monthly salary in Edmonton is $4,288.63.

Better put any extra cash you make away in your savings. But, if you want to check out that concert or take that vacation… we won’t judge.

With files from Brooke Taylor and Laine Mitchell