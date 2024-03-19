A HUGE outdoor party will take over downtown Edmonton next weekend

An enormous party to send off winter is taking place in downtown Edmonton later this month, and it’s a wicked celebration of art and music you won’t want to miss.

The Downtown Defrost, a massive electronic music festival in its ninth year, will take over Sir Winston Churchill Square from March 29 to 30. It’s a family-friendly event held in large, heated outdoor tents (which we love to see because we can never predict the weather this time of year!).

This year’s headlining artists include a DJ set from UK synthpop legends Hot Chip, dubstep pioneer Skream, British garage star MPH, Bass Coast co-founder The Librarian, LA-based party starter Bianca Oblivion, disco empresario Dane, cult-favourite Shiny Things, German house trailblazer Black Loops, low-end legend Madam X and multi-instrumentalist Jex Opolis.

“This lineup is a testament to the city’s evolution as a cultural hub.” explains co-founder and event producer Sahib Quraishi.

“The Downtown Defrost started as a small party among friends; a reason for us to celebrate the end of winter and bring incredible talent to Edmonton. That we’re able to showcase this level of talent, alongside up-and-coming Canadian artists, is a huge milestone for us.”

The festival takes place from 2 pm to 10 pm each day, followed by a host of 18+ official afterparties each night at local venues The Chvrch Of John and The Starlite Room.

So if you plan to melt winter away with a wicked dance party, grab tickets soon because they’re selling fast! Single-day and weekend passes can be found here.

When: March 29 to 30

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square

Tickets: Start at $86.79 for single-day general admission, kids under 13 free; get tickets here