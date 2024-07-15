A wild DIY raft race is happening in Edmonton next month

Edmonton sure loves the offbeat, so it’s no surprise that a race down the North Saskatchewan River in DIY rafts while spraying each other with water is a sport that has lasted for decades.

On Sunday, August 11, the 65th annual Edmonton Sourdough Raft Race will take place at Terwillegar Park. People can build any raft they see fit, meaning this wild event sees rafts of all shapes and sizes hit the river, such as this massive piece of Lego.

The history of the Sourdough Raft Race, according to its website, is also very “Edmonton.”

“Edmonton’s favourite water fight began in 1960 around a table full of beer where the boys from what was then known as Edmonton Power were swapping ideas for a weekend of fun,” it says. That summer, 12 teams of raters gathered to begin the first raft race. There were only two conditions: rafts had to be built from logs taken at the starting site, and each team’s entry fee was “one bottle of the finest.” “A raft race from Devon to Edmonton, a distance of 20 miles, seemed worth a try.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sourdough River Raft Race (@yegraftrace)

The event exploded in the 1970s, attracting hundreds of entries annually, especially as it became synonymous with KDays.

While times have changed, the race remains, and for those wanting to take part, a $10 entry fee gets you breakfast, a T-shirt, and a souvenir glass mug.

In addition to prizes for winning the race, there’s a contest for the most creative design and a plaque for the craft that suffered the most damage or sank during the race, among other prizes.

If hitting the water isn’t something you dare, spectators are welcome to come and check out the action at Terwillegar Park, including a toonie pancake breakfast at 9 am.

Whether you’re a spectator or looking to take part on this day, this looks like a fun and hilarious way to spend a weekend outdoors, and the wacky and creative spirit of it all makes it very uniquely “Edmonton.”

You can find more information about the race here.

Edmonton Sourdough Raft Race

When: Sunday, August 11 starting at 9 am

Where: Terwillegar Park — 10 Rabbit Hill Road