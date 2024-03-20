Playoff hockey is right around the corner for the Edmonton Oilers and new forward Sam Carrick is ready to do what he can to help the team.

The 32-year-old was acquired right before this year’s trade deadline and has wasted no time making an impression on the team and the Oilers fan base. In just five games with his new team, he already has his first goal and two fights.

It’s precisely why the team went out of their way to trade for him ahead of the postseason.

“It’s mostly about sparking your team and inspiring them,” Carrick told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “Dig down and play a hard-style game… it’s not all about fighting, it’s being physical, finishing your checks and just being a hard player to play against.”

Fight night for Carrick and Pezzetta 🥊 pic.twitter.com/TELig9XNxT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 20, 2024

Before the trade, the Oilers had no player willing to drop the gloves regularly. Though fighting is at an all-time low in the NHL right now and there is much discussion about its place in the sport, there is no doubt that this kind of play is still valued by teammates and coaches.

Carrick has fought nine times this season, which is in the upper tier among all NHL players.

“Sometimes tensions boil over and it turns into a scrap but, for me, I think it’s mostly all about the team,” Carrick explained. “Whether it’s sticking up for guys or trying to create a spark and maybe get the crowd into it… the fans enjoy it, it’s all good entertainment.”

A less-than-friendly welcome.@BlueJacketsNHL forward Mathieu Olivier dropped the gloves and traded punches with Sam Carrick, who is playing in his first game with the Oilers.#CBJ pic.twitter.com/TO2OtOp4cX — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) March 8, 2024

This spring will be a new experience for the veteran of 229 games. Carrick has never played a single game in the NHL playoffs, so he will be looking forward to getting that out of the way early and, in some ways, feels like the end of the regular season is helping him prepare for what’s coming.

“You’re starting to see some more playoff-style hockey, the game against Colorado was pretty close to what you’re gonna see in playoffs,” Carrick said. “Most teams are going to try to bring their best effort against us every night, so I think that’s good and I think it’s going to prepare us for playoffs.”

EDM COL G65. March 16, 2024. Sam Carrick goal. 2-1. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/20y6p9fufm — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) March 17, 2024

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch likes what he has seen from his newest forward. He raved to the media after practice about how well Carrick has been playing, not only away from the puck but also when he has it.

“Sam has just been getting better and better as it’s gone on,” said Knoblauch. “I was really impressed with his puck play the other night… there [were] some plays where we’re kind of hemmed in and we could have panicked. Puck was on his stick and he was able to make that next play.”

It looks like Carrick has found himself a home on the Oilers’ fourth line and, despite getting an average of around nine minutes of ice time per game with Edmonton, he’s certainly making an impact.