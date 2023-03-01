A fire tore through an abandoned mansion west of Edmonton that was once hailed as an “architectural masterpiece.”

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house on two acres of private land caught the eye of many in February when an online listing selling the home for $2.5 million displayed eerie images of a severely vandalized would-be home.

“Once a breathtaking home is now in need of serious work to bring it back to its full potential. Vaulted ceilings, massive timbers, two staircases, and vast windows,” the advertisement read.

Almost all of the windows and doors to the home were smashed out or boarded up. Shelves had been torn off, and in some cases, entire walls of this home west of Edmonton had been ripped out. In addition, the once bright and inviting kitchen had been completely destroyed.

On February 19 at 4:45 am, a fire was reported at the house, RCMP told Daily Hive. The structure burned to the ground, and a fence now blocks off the property right up to the driveway. Police explained that the cause of the fire is “undetermined” and is not under any further investigation.

It appears the home was never lived in, and it’s unclear why it ended up in the state that it did. However, a YouTube video from 2019 advertising the home for sale, although still under construction, gave it a much more inviting feel.

Every little loft, nook, and passageway throughout the home creates a childlike sense of wonder, making its end-state all the more haunting.

Daily Hive reached out to the real estate agent selling the house but has not received any backstory or explanation about how the home ended up in its condition. The property is still for sale for $2.5 million but is now listed as vacant land.