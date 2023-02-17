Mansion in need of TLC just outside of Edmonton listed for $2.5M (VIDEO)

A stunning custom-built mansion in Parkland County, once hailed as an “architectural masterpiece,” has been listed on the market, but it’s in need of major TLC.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 8,000-square-foot home is selling for $2.5 million, but it has one major caveat: almost all of the windows and doors are smashed out or boarded up.

“Once a breathtaking home is now in need of serious work to bring it back to its full potential,” reads the advertisement on REALTOR.ca.

Shelves have been torn off, and in some cases, entire walls of this home west of Edmonton have been ripped out. In addition, the once bright and inviting kitchen has been completely destroyed.

“Vaulted ceilings, massive timbers, two staircases, and vast windows. The master retreat was built in its own wing, with a massive walk-in closet, and private loft with amazing views,” the advertisement describes.

It’s unclear how long the house has been like this or why it ended up in this state. However, a YouTube video from 2019 advertising the home for sale gave the place a much more homey feeling.

In the video, the furniture highlights the home’s unique features, including the little loft spaces and a series of beautiful staircases. On two acres of land overlooking the North Saskatchewan River, the views out of each bedroom in the home are absolutely breathtaking, making its current state all the more haunting.

Another note is that the home appears partially unfinished in the 2019 video. The house was constructed in 2012, according to the real estate advertisement.

Daily Hive reached out to the Realtor selling the property but an explanation was not provided at the publication time. So while the mansion’s story remains a mystery for the time being, what’s known for sure, is that whoever decides to give this place a new lease on life better have a pretty big wallet.

Would you fix up this place if you had the money? How much do you think it would take?