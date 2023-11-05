"Death by a thousand cuts": McDavid looks exhausted after Oilers loss

The Edmonton Oilers continue to have struggles to start the season.

Fresh off another disappointing 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon, the Oilers now see themselves second-last in the entire league with a 2-7-1 record and just five points record through the first ten games of the season.

After the loss, an exhausted-looking Connor McDavid told reporters just how frustrating it is to be losing so much early in the season.

“It’s just death by a thousand cuts, that’s what it feels like,” McDavid told reporters after the game. “One mistake and it costs us, another little mistake and it just kind of snowballs.

“It’s tough to chase games.”

"Death by a thousand cuts." Connor McDavid shares his thoughts on the 5-2 defeat to the Predators. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/RUwgzqrc8n — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 4, 2023

McDavid also mentioned that this isn’t uncharted territory for the group. Last season, the team got off to a great 7-3-0 start before going on a 3-7-0 run that landed them at 10-10-0 through the first 20 games.

“We’ve obviously started with the latter there; these next ten games are big for our group.”

It has been a rough go for McDavid, who hasn’t quite looked like himself lately, with just two points in his last three games. Despite speculation that the reigning Hart Trophy winner was still nursing an injury, McDavid said he felt fine.

The team isn’t just struggling to score goals, but also can’t keep them out of their own net. Goaltenders Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner are having horrible starts to the year and have save percentages below .900.

Every facet of the team seems to be underperforming right now.

“It’s not fun,” said forward Zach Hyman after the game. “There is no magic pill. We just have to go out there and fix it.

“We have the recipe; we know what to do, so we just have to go out there and do it.”

As it stands, the Oilers are off to their second-worst start to a season in franchise history through the first ten games, only coming ahead of the 1992/93 team that started 1-8-1.