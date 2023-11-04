Oilers' need for a goaltender highlighted in loss to Predators

The Edmonton Oilers miserable start to the season continued this afternoon, as they fell to the Nashville Predators by a 5-2 final.

The Oilers were off to a fantastic start in this one, as they were dominating play in the first period and were able to get off to a 1-0 lead thanks to a power play goal from Darnell Nurse. However, the Predators were able to tie things up shortly afterward on a goal that Jack Campbell didn’t play particularly well.

Forsberg answers less than a minute later! 🔙 pic.twitter.com/f7H0rYpQsS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2023



If Campbell were having a good start to the season, there likely wouldn’t be much chatter on this particular goal. However, he is off to a rough start in his second year in Edmonton, as he now has a 4.50 goals against average paired with a .873 save percentage after allowing five goals on 34 shots against in this outing.

It isn’t as if this is just a rough start to the year for Campbell, either, as he struggled immensely a season ago as well. It wasn’t as big an issue then thanks to Stuart Skinner stepping up to the plate. With Skinner struggling to begin the 2023-24 campaign, however, it is becoming a major issue for the Oilers.

While there is still time for this team to get back on track, it doesn’t seem like this goaltending duo is the one to get them there. Something needs to be done, and general manager Ken Holland should be doing everything in his power to bring a goaltender in. With the expectations facing the Oilers this season, they simply cannot afford to go on like this. Their time to win is now, and if these struggles were to result in them missing the playoffs, it could have long-lasting implications for the future of this team.