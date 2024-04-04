Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

Tired of renting? This is how much a monthly mortgage costs in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Apr 4 2024, 6:23 pm
Tired of renting? This is how much a monthly mortgage costs in Edmonton

With housing prices on the rise, it appears renters may have the advantage in Edmonton when it comes to monthly housing costs.

According to a new real estate report from Zoocasa, Edmonton is the seventh-cheapest city in Canada to buy a home, with the average cost coming in at $398,960.

Zoocasa calculated how much a monthly mortgage would cost, and if you’re currently in the rental market, it might be better to keep it that way and save for a while.

The real estate site obtained average home prices from the Canadian Real Estate Association and calculated mortgage costs based on a fixed rate of 4.84% with a 10% down payment for homes under $1 million and a 20% down payment for homes over $1 million.

Zoocasa’s analysis utilized biweekly and monthly mortgage payments amortized over 15-year and 25-year terms.

With Edmonton’s average home price, a monthly mortgage would be $2,888 on a 15-year term and $2,119 with a 25-year mortgage.

Compare that to the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Edmonton, which is currently $1,312, per Rentals.ca.

Zoocasa

Just to the south in Calgary, the average home currently costs $594,542. With a 25-year mortgage term, Calgarians spend an average of around $3,159 per month.

In Canada’s most expensive city to buy a home, Vancouver, a 25-year term will run you a whopping $5,866 monthly.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop