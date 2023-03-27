5 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 27 to April 2
March is coming to an end, but what isn’t ending are the amazing Calgary food events to check out.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the St. Patrick’s Day parties. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Say It With a Sign
There are fun paint and sips and themed events like that at bars across the city, but this unique event allows you to make a sign at the popular Whisk Bakeshop & Coffeehouse. Choose whatever word or phrase you want! Maybe you can make it into a charcuterie board…
When: Thursday, March 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: Whisk Bakeshop & Coffeehouse – 1 Tache Street, St. Albert
Price: $59.91
Wholly Handmade
Ideal for Easter, this is the chance to check out 125 artisans and crafters in one place. Many of these vendors? Food spots, of course.
When: Saturday, April 1, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park
Price: FREE
Campio Brewing Drag Brunch
This is not an April Fool’s Joke!
Campio Brewing Co. is hosting its April Drag Brunch! This will be a brunch filled with delicious food, craft beer, and fabulous entertainment.
When: Sunday, April 2, from 11 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Campio Brewing Co. – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton