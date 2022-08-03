Here to help you with all of your pizza and sweet tooth cravings is Edmonton’s newest D Spot Dessert Cafe location.

This hugely popular spot for savoury and sweet dishes started in 2014 and has expanded incredibly quickly, with 15 spots in Ontario, three in Calgary, and one having opened in Edmonton recently, at 3803 Calgary Trail NW #540.

More than 25 more locations are set to open soon across Canada.

The address for this new Edmonton location has not been announced yet, but we do know that Sherwood Park will also be getting its own D Spot as well.

The social-media-worthy dishes here are a perfect date idea, an exciting spot to bring the kids, or just a place to satisfy all of your cravings in one place.

The menu is enormous, with eye-popping sweet treats and incredible savoury ones as well.

There are skillet cookies that come with different toppings, ice cream, and more, as well as over 15 different kinds of cake, like the funfetti and sticky toffee butter cake.

Over 30 different kinds of milkshakes are offered on the menu here, from classics that come with your choice of whip cream to original creations, like the chocolate monkey.

There’s an endless amount of other dessert creations, too, with all types of combinations of pancakes, waffles, ice cream, fruit, and more.

Usually, a food spot that does something so well, as D Spot does with desserts, will focus on that specialty. But this menu has burgers, sausages, poutine, and eight different kinds of original pizzas, like steak and cheese or butter chicken.

The D Spot Dessert Cafe has been a huge hit so far and we can’t wait to have another one here in Edmonton.

It’s currently listed as “coming soon” on the website, so stay tuned for an exact opening date and address.

View this post on Instagram

