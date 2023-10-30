This stunning $1.1M Edmonton home has heated stairs and a pool

A stunning custom-built home in northeast Edmonton, complete with an outdoor pool and heated staircase, could be yours for less than a burnt-down Vancouver bungalow.

Located at 164 3rd Street NE, the home boasts a little over 3,400 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It’s located in the community of Quarry Ridge and is touted as a “one of a kind” custom-built walkout, listed on the market at $1,099,000.

The home’s most stunning feature is its foyer/atrium, where you are treated to loads of greenery and natural light above a gorgeous heated staircase.

The main floor of the home includes a chef’s kitchen, complete with custom cabinets, upgraded appliances, and a stunning outdoor veranda.

In addition to a massive primary suite, the living room, four-piece bathroom, and a second large bedroom complete the upper floor.

A third large bedroom, second family room, and gym are all located on the lower level.

Just steps outside, you’ll find an immaculately landscaped property, and an outdoor pool with water features, which are few and far between in Edmonton. Perfect for those hot summer days.

Additionally, the property features an in-ground trampoline, two greenhouses, and ample space to enjoy the outdoors.

Its listing can be viewed here.

