Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

This stunning $1.1M Edmonton home has heated stairs and a pool

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Oct 30 2023, 10:15 pm
This stunning $1.1M Edmonton home has heated stairs and a pool
Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

A stunning custom-built home in northeast Edmonton, complete with an outdoor pool and heated staircase, could be yours for less than a burnt-down Vancouver bungalow.

Located at 164 3rd Street NE, the home boasts a little over 3,400 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It’s located in the community of Quarry Ridge and is touted as a “one of a kind” custom-built walkout, listed on the market at $1,099,000.

The home’s most stunning feature is its foyer/atrium, where you are treated to loads of greenery and natural light above a gorgeous heated staircase.

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Edmonton home

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Edmonton home

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

The main floor of the home includes a chef’s kitchen, complete with custom cabinets, upgraded appliances, and a stunning outdoor veranda.

In addition to a massive primary suite, the living room, four-piece bathroom, and a second large bedroom complete the upper floor.

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Edmonton home

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

A third large bedroom, second family room, and gym are all located on the lower level.

Just steps outside, you’ll find an immaculately landscaped property, and an outdoor pool with water features, which are few and far between in Edmonton. Perfect for those hot summer days.

Edmonton home

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Edmonton home

Re/Max River City/Zoocasa

Additionally, the property features an in-ground trampoline, two greenhouses, and ample space to enjoy the outdoors.

Its listing can be viewed here.

Would you buy this house? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop