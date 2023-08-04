You’ll never guess how much this Vancouver teardown is selling for (PHOTOS)

A fire-damaged Vancouver teardown is fetching a mighty high price on the real estate market, shedding light on just how absurd land value is in the city.

The listing states that this “fire-damaged house of no value” is on the market for $1,799,000.

According to BC Assessment, no value isn’t entirely accurate, and the most recently assessed value of the home is pegged at $21,300.

However, the land value is a whopping $1,742,000. In total, the home’s assessed value is $35,700 less than the list price.

The listing has led to some reactions on social media.

Built in 1947, the single-family residence with two bedrooms and one bathroom has clearly seen better days, which is why this property is being sold as “land value only.”

The home is located at 3073 East 3rd Avenue, in the Renfrew neighbourhood, on a quiet street.

“Build your dream home,” the listing states, adding that there are lots of options. Total square footage is listed as 1,487 sq ft.

The property is advertised as a “great opportunity.”

Some social media reactions have been critical of the City of Vancouver.

Save your money kids and one say this could be yours in Vancouver, Canada “Fire damaged house of no value” pic.twitter.com/wrlNJYIwrc — Mortimer (@mortimer_1) August 4, 2023

In response to the above tweet, someone suggested that Detroit does better dealing with homes like this Vancouver teardown than this city.

Another user said, “How do the owners or the City let lots get to that level of disarray.”

“Absolutely brutal,” another tweet said.