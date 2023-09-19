Counties near Edmonton are hiring and some jobs pay over $100,000

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search, as a number of counties close to Edmonton are hiring.
A wide variety of professional and hands-on opportunities are available in counties around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.
We’ve compiled a list of nearby counties hiring for dozens of positions right now.
Strathcona County
- Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for 11 roles with several positions, including a financial reporting analyst, administrative assistant and legal counsel, among other roles.
- Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Parkland County
- Who: Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.
- Jobs: The county is currently hiring for a paid on-call firefighter, a transfer station scale operator, and a customer services manager, among other roles.
- Perks: Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days. Gym, social club, mental health support, training and development.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Leduc County
- Who: Located just south of Edmonton, The City of Leduc is a growing, dynamic city in the heart of Canada’s economic engine.
- Jobs: It’s currently hiring for a senior accountant, peace officers, human resource coordinators and more.
- Perks: Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Sturgeon County
- Who: Sturgeon County is a growing community located just north of Edmonton. Its largest municipality is the Town of Morinville.
- Jobs: It’s currently hiring a number of transportation operators, a shop supervisor, and a utility tech.
- Perks: Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits (health, wellness, pension), recognition program, earned day off, flextime, family leave, three-week vacation, fun activities, team bonding.
- More: Learn more on its website.