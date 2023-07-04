5 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’re heading into the full swing of festival season here in Edmonton, and there’s no shortage of fantastic artists stopping by the city.

From a 10-day lineup of music at K-Days to some ’90s nostalgia and more, check out these concerts and festivals we’re looking forward to this July:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@officialtlc)



TLC and Shaggy are bringing their Hot Summer Nights tour to the Edmonton Expo Centre on July 13. This will be an incredible evening of singing and dancing to your favourite hits with these mainstays of the hip-hop industry.

When: July 13 at 7 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Tickets: Start at $59.90; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Volbeat (@volbeat)

Multi-platinum Danish rock band Volbeat will be at Rogers Place in Edmonton this month for their Servant of the Road world tour. With their fusion of rock and roll, heavy metal, and rockabilly, Volbeat has picked up number-one songs, multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades all over the planet.

When: July 19 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Tickets: Start at $61.20; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ab-Soul (@souloho3)

A member of the hip-hop supergroup Black Hippy, Ab-Soul is making a stop in Edmonton this month for what will be a total banger of a show.

When: July 15 at 8 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street

Tickets: Start at $50.81; get them here

For the 10 days spanning Edmonton’s biggest festival, you can enjoy free concerts with incredible acts such as Three Days Grace, Tegan & Sara, Quiet Riot, and much more. Check here for the K-Days free concert lineup.

When: July 21 to 30

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

You might also like: Here's how you can get free admission at K-Days this year

9 best Edmonton food events to check out this week

10 awesome FREE things to see and do in Edmonton in July

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 (@dfa1979)

Juno-winning rock duo Death From Above 1979 will be making a stop in Edmonton at The Starlite Room later this month.

When: July 12 at 7 pm

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Tickets: Start at $45.38; get them here