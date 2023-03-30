Community Natural Foods is opening its first Edmonton location soon

Community Natural Foods is opening a massive new location in Old Strathcona, and they are looking for a ton of workers.

The Calgary-based natural foods store has been in operation since 1977 and has three locations in Calgary; this will be the company’s first Edmonton location.

Community Natural Foods will occupy the former home of Planet Organic (7923 104 Street) in a massive 10,000-square-foot space.

“We’ve had our eye on Edmonton for a while. It’s sort of an underserved market when it comes to health food. So we’ve always had an eye to Edmonton when it comes to the Community Natural Foods banner,” said Ken Keelor, CEO of Calgary Co-Op and Community Natural Foods president, in an interview with Retail Insider.

Of course, with the new location, they need to hire an entire grocery store’s worth of employees, ranging from department managers, full and part-time clerks, and shipping/receiving staff.

It’s a pretty fantastic place to work too, with a supportive work culture. Some of the benefits include extended health benefits, RRSP investment matching, generous store discounts, educational reimbursements and 40 hours of annual wellness day pay.

Community Natural Foods expects to open the new location in June 2023; you can check out the job opportunities here.

Community Natural Foods

Opening June 2023

Address: 7923 104 Street, Edmonton