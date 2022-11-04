Multiple injuries reported after collision between school bus and semi outside of Edmonton

RCMP says multiple injuries have been reported following a collision between a school bus and a semi-truck in Spruce Grove.

Parkland RCMP says on Friday, at approximately 8:15 am, Mounties responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Golden Spike Road in Spruce Grove.

The school bus had three children on board at the time of the collision, roughly between the ages of 8 and 13 years old. All three children and both drivers have been transported to hospital for their injuries. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Parkland RCMP remain on scene with a collision analyst team. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes around the area for the next few hours while the scene is under investigation.