What city services are open and closed over the holidays in Edmonton

The holiday season is upon us, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor adjustments to city services over the next few weeks.

Here’s what is set to be open and closed over the holidays in Edmonton.

You might also like: Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Edmonton

7 free things to do in and around Edmonton this holiday season

Edmonton's Ice Castles will not be returning for second consecutive year

Transit

Each year, ETS adjusts service levels for the statutory holidays and the days around Christmas to reflect the lower level of ridership during this time.

Key dates or periods over the holidays that will have specific service reductions or additions include:

From December 20-24 and December 28-31, all school trips and school special routes are cancelled; frequency is reduced on some routes.

On Saturday, December 25, buses will run on reduced Sunday schedules.

On Sunday, December 26, buses will run on regular Saturday schedules, with increased service on Route 4 in the morning.

On Monday, December 27, buses run on Saturday schedules.

On Friday, December 31, ETS will run extra late night service until 3:30 a.m. on buses and LRT. From 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., transit will be fare free to ensure everyone has an option to get home safely. No extended service for On Demand Transit. On Demand Transit will follow regular weekday hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2, buses run on regular Sunday schedules.

On Monday, January 3, buses, LRT and On Demand Transit resume regular weekday schedules. Only school trips and school specials serving public schools will run.

Cart collection

While the vast majority of residents will see no changes to their waste collection schedules, some Assisted Waste customers will see a minor adjustment. There will be no Assisted Waste service on December 25, 2021 and January 1, 2022. As a result, Assisted Waste customers with Friday collection may have their pickup moved to Thursday, December 23 and 30 to ensure all carts are returned to residences before December 25 and January 1, respectively. Customers impacted by this adjustment will receive a letter informing them of schedule changes.

City Attractions

Between December 17 and January 2, the Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open daily for Zoominescence during the hours of 4:30 to 9 pm. Visit edmonton.ca/zooevents for more information on days the zoo is open.

Please note that the Zoominescence evening hours will be the ONLY time the zoo is open during this time period. The zoo is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of January 3, 2022, the zoo will return to its regular operational hours of 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday – Sunday. The zoo will be closed Monday – Wednesday. The Muttart Conservatory is open daily with the exception of Christmas Day.

Recreation facilities

City recreation centres will operate on reduced holiday hours on December 25, 2021 and January 1, 2022. Check facility webpages for specific operating hours.

So there you have it.