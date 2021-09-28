What city services are open and closed for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Edmonton

The first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is almost here, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect the important day.

Most city services will remain open; however, there are some hour adjustments in place.

Recreation facilities

“Our larger community rec centres (Terwillegar, Meadows, Clareview, etc.) will be open 8 am- 8 pm on the 30th, and smaller rec facilities should be open for normal hours, unless otherwise specified,” said Francis Asuncion, communications advisor for the City of Edmonton.

Cart collection

There will be regular collection of waste, food scraps and seasonal waste carts.

Eco Stations will be closed on September 30.

Transit

Edmonton Transit Services will see no change in operations.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street EPark zones and select parkades on Thursday, September 30.

Attractions/Other

The Edmonton Valley Zoo and the Muttart Conservatory will be open with normal hours on Thursday.

The Animal Care and Control Centre will be closed.