Die Pie, a popular Edmonton restaurant that closed because of the pandemic, is finally reopening soon.

“Unfortunately, at this time we can no longer remain open due to COVID-19 and the new restrictions,” the team stated in an Instagram post two years ago. “We have seen a continuing heavy decline in sales the past couple months and increases in expenses and interest rates.

“We have painfully concluded that we can no longer operate further through this pandemic.”

Ownership did say they were remaining optimistic about the future and it looks like that outlook paid off. Not only will the concept be starting up again, but it’s doing so in a new space (11817 105th Avenue) that’s double the size of the original.

Specializing in pizza, burgers, appetizers, and more, everything on the menu here is also plant-based and vegan. It’s actually the first plant-based/vegan pizzeria in Alberta.

The pies here are definitely not boring. Mac and cheese, pierogi, donair, and Korean Hawaiian are just a few of the specialty pies here. There’s also a black truffle pizza topped with black garlic and truffle aioli, baby greens, mozza cheese, raw gorgonzola, chickpea

parmesan, and lemon.

There is also pasta, appetizers, nachos, and burgers like the Double Mack Cheezeburger served with house pickles on a vegan brioche bun.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting reopening we’re glad to see is officially happening sometime in May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Die Pie (@diepieyeg)

Die Pie

Address: 11817 105th Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram