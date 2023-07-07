Some cities near Edmonton are hiring and a few jobs pay more than $100K

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life. Jobs: There are two jobs to be found with the City of Leduc, a communications and marketing advisor, and an IT infrastructure analyst.

There are two jobs to be found with the City of Leduc, a communications and marketing advisor, and an IT infrastructure analyst. Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more here.

Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery. Jobs: There are nine jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. Some jobs are in cultural services, recreation, labour, and aquatics.

There are nine jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. Some jobs are in cultural services, recreation, labour, and aquatics. Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”

The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.” More: Learn more here.

Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community. Jobs: There are six jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a chief financial officer, a day analyst, and a foreman of fleet management.

There are six jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a chief financial officer, a day analyst, and a foreman of fleet management. Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more here.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Jobs: It’s hiring for 10 positions, including a fitness technician and preschool instructors.

It’s hiring for 10 positions, including a fitness technician and preschool instructors. Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton. Jobs: It’s hiring five positions in various fields, including several in fire services and public works.

It’s hiring five positions in various fields, including several in fire services and public works. Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs. More: Learn more on its website.