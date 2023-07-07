Some cities near Edmonton are hiring and a few jobs pay more than $100K

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.
A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.
We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.
Leduc
- Who: Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.
- Jobs: There are two jobs to be found with the City of Leduc, a communications and marketing advisor, and an IT infrastructure analyst.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.
St. Albert
- Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.
- Jobs: There are nine jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. Some jobs are in cultural services, recreation, labour, and aquatics.
- Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”
- More: Learn more here.
Spruce Grove
- Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.
- Jobs: There are six jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a chief financial officer, a day analyst, and a foreman of fleet management.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.
Strathcona County
- Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for 10 positions, including a fitness technician and preschool instructors.
- Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Fort Saskatchewan
- Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton.
- Jobs: It’s hiring five positions in various fields, including several in fire services and public works.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Morinville
- Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement.
- Jobs: Morinville has seven jobs available right now including a number of facility operator positions as well as a manager of human resource services.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.