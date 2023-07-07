VentureJobs

Some cities near Edmonton are hiring and a few jobs pay more than $100K

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jul 7 2023, 5:19 pm
Amanda TQ/Shutterstock │ GeGiGoggle/Shutterstock

If you are looking for a career change, it might be time to expand your search as a number of cities close to Edmonton are hiring.

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Leduc

ThirdSense Photography/Shutterstock

  • Who: Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.
  • Jobs: There are two jobs to be found with the City of Leduc, a communications and marketing advisor, and an IT infrastructure analyst.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.

St. Albert

hossein bakhtiari/Shutterstock

  • Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.
  • Jobs: There are nine jobs currently available in the city of St. Albert. Some jobs are in cultural services, recreation, labour, and aquatics.
  • Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”
  • More: Learn more here.

Spruce Grove

Amanda TQ/Shutterstock

  • Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.
  • Jobs: There are six jobs currently available with the City of Spruce Grove. The City is looking for a chief financial officer, a day analyst, and a foreman of fleet management.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.

Strathcona County

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Strathcona County (@strathcocounty)

  • Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths.
  • Jobs: It’s hiring for 10 positions, including a fitness technician and preschool instructors.
  • Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Fort Saskatchewan

GeGiGoggle/Shutterstock

  • Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a historic and rapidly growing community northeast of Edmonton.
  • Jobs: It’s hiring five positions in various fields, including several in fire services and public works.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Morinville

Town of Morinville/Facebook

  • Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement.
  • Jobs: Morinville has seven jobs available right now including a number of facility operator positions as well as a manager of human resource services.
  • Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life, and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
  • More: Learn more here.
