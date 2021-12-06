With all of the excitement around the holidays, cooking can be a huge hassle.

Whether you’re making food for you and yours, or you have a party of 20 expected at your doorstep at 6 pm on Christmas Eve, spending hours in the kitchen can take away from all of the fun.

But thankfully, it doesn’t have to be that way if you plan accordingly.

Here are six spots in Edmonton serving up wholesome holiday dinners to-go.

A dreamy holiday dinner is on the menu at Careit. It includes a roasted turkey breast, slow-braised turkey leg, mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, traditional stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce. It is available in individual and family sizes.

Cena Catering has multiple catering options for Christmas dinner, but the one worth writing home about may be their Ultimate Christmas buffet. It features a festive spinach-cranberry salad, penne with wine-infused sauce, your choice of protein, veggies and so much more, all delivered straight to your door.

This holiday dinner to-go includes spinach salad, Parker House rolls, maple-glazed roasted veggies, whipped potato puree, savoury stuffing, and turkey with gravy. You can order it individually or for your group of four to six. A Capella is also doing an “Everything But the Bird” catering option, which includes all of the sides without the turkey for all of you turkey connoisseurs out there who’d like to make your own.

This German-style buffet is offering a holiday dinner to-go with their traditional menu featuring sliced turkey breast filled with a savoury bread filling, gravy, homemade cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and more.

Choose between turkey to-go and prime rib to-go, which both come with butternut squash soup, whipped buttermilk mashed potatoes, festive quinoa salad, maple glazed vegetables, a bottle each of red and white house wine and so much more.

The Christmas dinner to-go offered by Bridge’s Catering comes with roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and all the other good stuff. To make it even better, you can add side dishes like perogies, baked ham, and cabbage rolls. For dessert, make sure to order their sticky toffee pudding.

