NewsCrime

Edmonton man arrested after reported child abduction in Fort Saskatchewan

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 18 2023, 3:37 pm
Edmonton man arrested after reported child abduction in Fort Saskatchewan
Margarita Young/Shutterstock

An Edmonton man has been arrested and RCMP say charges are pending after a reported child abduction in Fort Saskatchewan.

On Monday, Mounties in Fort Saskatchewan responded to a report of an abducted child who had already been returned safely, according to RCMP.

An investigation has revealed that the six-year-old victim was playing outside when a delivery driver offered to bring him to a 7-Eleven for candy and a Slurpee.

The suspect took the victim to a 7-Eleven and purchased several items before bringing the victim back home, where the child told his parent what had happened.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP says they were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect.

A 29-year-old resident of Edmonton was arrested and is currently in custody with charges pending.

Police say additional information can be released once the information is sworn.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.