RCMP searching for man last seen struggling in the river near Edmonton

RCMP are searching for a 20-year-old Beaumont man last seen in the North Saskatchewan River.

Yesterday at 3:34 pm, police were called to reports of a person struggling in the water near the Voyager Park Boat Ramp in Devon.

Police have since identified the person as Austin Laporte, a 20-year-old man from Beaumont.

Mounties, with assistance from the Devon, Parkland, and Edmonton Fire departments, have deployed “multiple boats and drones” to search for the missing swimmer.

Laporte is described as:

5’8″

190 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt

You might also like: Another Canadian firefighter has died while battling wildfires

New report shows Edmonton is Canada's most affordable city for renters

Police ask anyone downstream to stay vigilant and look out for anyone in distress in the water.

Anyone with information about Laporte’s disappearance is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.