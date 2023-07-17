RCMP searching for man last seen struggling in the river near Edmonton
RCMP are searching for a 20-year-old Beaumont man last seen in the North Saskatchewan River.
Yesterday at 3:34 pm, police were called to reports of a person struggling in the water near the Voyager Park Boat Ramp in Devon.
Police have since identified the person as Austin Laporte, a 20-year-old man from Beaumont.
Mounties, with assistance from the Devon, Parkland, and Edmonton Fire departments, have deployed “multiple boats and drones” to search for the missing swimmer.
Laporte is described as:
- 5’8″
- 190 lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt
Police ask anyone downstream to stay vigilant and look out for anyone in distress in the water.
Anyone with information about Laporte’s disappearance is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.