9 cheap roundtrip flights from YEG to somewhere warm this fall
With the days getting shorter and the air much cooler, we here in Edmonton are already longing for those hot summer days. Luckily, there are some warm and sunny destinations with fairly cheap roundtrip flights out of YEG.
In no time at all, snow will be hitting the ground, so we thought we’d round up nine hot and sunny spots Edmontonians can escape to roundtrip that cost less than your monthly car payment.
San Diego
Airline: WestJet
When: November 23 to 29
Cost: $295
Palm Springs
Airline: WestJet
When: October 28 to November 6
Cost: $262
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: October 28 to November 6
Cost: $158
Phoenix
Airline: WestJet
When: November 22 to 28
Cost: $247
San Jose del Cabo
Airline: United
When: November 30 to December 6
Cost: $393
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: November 23 to 30
Cost: $358
Houston
Airline: Air Canada
When: October 24 to 30
Cost: $349
Miami
Airline: WestJet
When: November 2 to 9
Cost: $331
Los Angeles
Airline: WestJet
When: November 25 to December 3
Cost: $206
How to book this flight deal
- Go to Google Flights
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We selected week-long trips in September, October and November
When seeking airfare deals, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if there are even cheaper flights out of YEG.
Safe travels!