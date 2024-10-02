NewsTravel Deals

9 cheap roundtrip flights from YEG to somewhere warm this fall

Allison Stephen
Oct 2 2024, 5:58 pm
With the days getting shorter and the air much cooler, we here in Edmonton are already longing for those hot summer days. Luckily, there are some warm and sunny destinations with fairly cheap roundtrip flights out of YEG.

In no time at all, snow will be hitting the ground, so we thought we’d round up nine hot and sunny spots Edmontonians can escape to roundtrip that cost less than your monthly car payment.

San Diego

Airline: WestJet
When: November 23 to 29
Cost: $295

Palm Springs

Airline: WestJet
When: October 28 to November 6
Cost: $262

Las Vegas

Airline: Flair
When: October 28 to November 6
Cost: $158

Phoenix

Airline: WestJet
When: November 22 to 28
Cost: $247

San Jose del Cabo

Airline: United
When: November 30 to December 6
Cost: $393

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair
When: November 23 to 30
Cost: $358

Houston

Airline: Air Canada
When: October 24 to 30
Cost: $349

Miami

Airline: WestJet
When: November 2 to 9
Cost: $331

Los Angeles

Airline: WestJet
When: November 25 to December 3
Cost: $206

How to book this flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We selected week-long trips in September, October and November

When seeking airfare deals, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if there are even cheaper flights out of YEG.

Safe travels!

