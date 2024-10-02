9 cheap roundtrip flights from YEG to somewhere warm this fall

With the days getting shorter and the air much cooler, we here in Edmonton are already longing for those hot summer days. Luckily, there are some warm and sunny destinations with fairly cheap roundtrip flights out of YEG.

In no time at all, snow will be hitting the ground, so we thought we’d round up nine hot and sunny spots Edmontonians can escape to roundtrip that cost less than your monthly car payment.

Airline: WestJet

When: November 23 to 29

Cost: $295

Airline: WestJet

When: October 28 to November 6

Cost: $262

Airline: Flair

When: October 28 to November 6

Cost: $158

Airline: WestJet

When: November 22 to 28

Cost: $247

Airline: United

When: November 30 to December 6

Cost: $393

Airline: Flair

When: November 23 to 30

Cost: $358

Airline: Air Canada

When: October 24 to 30

Cost: $349

Airline: WestJet

When: November 2 to 9

Cost: $331

Airline: WestJet

When: November 25 to December 3

Cost: $206

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We selected week-long trips in September, October and November

When seeking airfare deals, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if there are even cheaper flights out of YEG.

Safe travels!