A huge $65M field house is in the works just east of Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Oct 1 2024, 8:39 pm
Strathcona County | Anutr Yossundara/Shutterstock

A massive new indoor field house is in the works just east of Edmonton, set to give the region a major amenity boost.

Strathcona County Council recently approved the $65 million field house, which will be located east of Broadmoor Boulevard on Buckingham Drive in Sherwood Park.

Strathcona County

The field house will be near Millenium Place, Bethel Transit Terminal, and Emerald Hills Leisure Centre, making it a central, accessible site.

Google Maps

Some of the amenities discussed in the field house include turf and court space, which can be used for racket sports like tennis, badminton, pickleball, and field sports like soccer and football.

Strathcona County is currently in the process of finding a design and construction team, with design set to commence early next year. The facility’s design and scope will focus on a full-sized turf field and other supporting spaces.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

We can’t wait to see this project take off, and with sports like soccer and pickleball only picking up in popularity, there’s no doubt this will be a popular spot during the chilly months!

Are you excited to see a new field house near Edmonton? Let us know in the comments.

