This senior cat in Edmonton LOVES foster kittens and its so heartwarming

As the wisdom goes, you should never judge a book by its cover, and though this old cat may seem grouchy-looking, his big heart might be the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

As he is affectionately known, Grandpa Garth is the mascot of Furget Me Not Animal Rescue in Edmonton. Garth is a senior cat who came to the organization in rough shape in 2020.

When he came to the rescue, this poor old man had broken teeth, frostbitten ears, a limp from a previous injury, and mites so bad he scratched his face raw, posts from Instagram show. They estimated he was between nine and 10 years old at the time.

Following vet treatment and a clean bill of health, Garth’s rescuers discovered he REALLY loved being around kittens. So naturally, he was given a job as Furget Me Not’s kitten greeter and official ambassador.

Now, all the foster kittens that come through Furget Me Not get a big snuggle and some love from their Grandpa Garth. He is really great at his job! He’s like if Mr. Rogers were a cat!

“He was never really intended to come to HQ, we never in 1 million years could have imagined that he would be such an incredible caretaker to every single kitten in our care,” a post on Instagram reads.

Now that he’s found his forever home and true calling, Garth has cuddled hundreds of kittens who have gone on to be adopted through the cat rescue organization.

He’s the sweetest boy; however, Garth has recently run into some health troubles due to his old age. Overall, he’s doing OK, an Instagram post says, but he is having some liver troubles.

“I’m starting some liver support medicine right away, and I’ll be back for another round of bloodwork right after Christmas. I still have some of those 9 lives left!”

We wish you the best in your health journey, sweet Grandpa Garth!

You can find out more about Furget Me Not Animal Rescue here.