You can fly from Edmonton to Poland for 50% cheaper than usual right now

Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Poland AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Edmonton to Warsaw, Poland, for $854 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is $846 more, so you are saving nearly 50% with flights right now. Amazing!

You must wander around the Old Town, Castle Square, the numerous museums and gorgeous architecture of the city has to be appreciated!

Other flights during the same time frame as the $854 roundtrip option are a bit higher, with other flights with three stops going for $871 and another flight flirting with $1,000 with three stops.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Warsaw (WAW). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in October.

The lowest price we found was $854 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing October 16, returning October 31.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.