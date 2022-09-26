A person moved to Edmonton from Toronto and listed what they loved about YEG

A Reddit post from someone who recently moved to Edmonton from Toronto revealed what they loved about YEG, with Edmontonians embracing them as well.

“I just moved to Edmonton from Toronto, and I must say, I love this city,” the user stated.

“Everything from the people to the real estate prices, to the lack of traffic vs Toronto. It’s amazing how nice people are vs how ignorant and miserable they are in Toronto. Thank you for having me, I look forward to being here and learning more about the city.”

Over the past two days, the post has received nearly 500 upvotes and garnered hundreds of comments.

The post spurred other people to share their stories about moving to Edmonton from other parts of Canada, and what they enjoyed about Alberta’s capital city.

“Been here 1.5 years – from Montreal but also originally from Ontario. Loving it too. Whatever anyone has said about the cold, it’s not nearly as bad as a stiff breeze coming off the lake,” they stated.

“Welcome fellow Ontarian! I’ve been here since 2014 and have zero regrets. Approach this city with some enthusiasm and a sense of adventure and you’ll be happy here I’m sure,” added another.

One person commented that they have purchased a house in Edmonton and will be moving to the city at the end of October from Ottawa, adding that “the vibe of the people in Edmonton is so different than Ontario in the greatest way. I can’t wait to be away from the cold people and closer to the cold weather.”

Apart from welcoming them to the city, Edmontonians also suggested things to explore, with many mentioning the River Valley and buying an Oilers jersey.

Maybe the Alberta is Calling campaign is working?