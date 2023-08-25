Charges laid after wild crime spree in Edmonton, restaurant set ablaze

A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges after a wild crime spree in southeast Edmonton yesterday evening.

Around 5:40 pm, Edmonton police were called to “multiple mischief-related incidents” at businesses in the Mill Woods Town Centre area.

It was reported that the man, under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, had initially been kicked out of a nearby hospital waiting room for causing a disturbance.

Shortly afterwards, 911 calls came in from a nearby liquor store, fast-food restaurant, and clinic, where the man is said to have allegedly assaulted employees with bottles of alcohol, thrown tables and chairs, and set off fire alarms.

He then ran toward the Mill Woods Town Centre Transit Station, where he allegedly tried to break a bus driver’s protective shield but failed.

The man then ran to another nearby fast-food restaurant, reportedly threatening employees with a screwdriver before allegedly setting the business on fire. Police had to break down a staff room door to arrest the man and save him from the fire.

Police and fire crews were seen responding to a fire at the Burger King in Mill Woods yesterday evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEGWAVE🏆 (@yegwave)

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Paul Piche, 40, is facing multiple charges, including several counts each of assault with a weapon, mischief and arson. Piche was also wanted on six outstanding criminal warrants, police said.

Nobody else was injured as a result of the crime spree.