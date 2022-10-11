Make your tropical dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to the Cayman Islands for just $589 roundtrip.

Right now, Air Canada is offering flights from Edmonton to Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands for a mere $589 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the gorgeous island is $1,033 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a huge amount of cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cayman Islands (@visitcaymanislands)

You check out Stingray City, Seven Mile Beach, and the Cayman Crystal Caves and spend time soaking up the sun and playing in the ocean.

Compared to other options, you are saving a good chunk of time. For example, WestJet offers a flight for a similar price to Air Canada’s; however, they include two and three stops, totalling more than 37 hours to get to the Cayman Islands.

You might also like: You can fly roundtrip to Hawaii from Edmonton for under $400 right now

Some Albertans are getting a chunk of cash from the government this week

Did you see that? Meteor streaks across Edmonton sky (VIDEOS)

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Grand Cayman (GCM). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in December.

The lowest price we found was $589 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing December 9, returning December 15

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.