Looking for the best cake in Edmonton, but maybe not an ENTIRE one?

Cake always puts us in a celebratory mood, whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, wedding, or retirement, or just as a delicious dessert after enjoying dinner with a loved one.

With a variety of flavours and seemingly endless options for icing and decorations, what’s not to love?

Sometimes, though, we only want to indulge in a single slice and not be saddled with the whole cake. Plus, it’s always better when someone else has baked it for us. Lucky for Edmonton, there are a number of amazing bakeries around town that will do just that.

Here are a few of the best places in Edmonton to pick up a scrumptious slice of cake.

Bon Ton has been baking bread, pastries, and cakes since 1956, so you know this Edmonton institution knows what they’re doing when it comes to desserts. From single slices to full cakes, Bon Ton has got you covered.

Address: 8720 149th Street NW

Phone: 780-489-7717

Chocorrant is a house-made croissant and cake shop in Edmonton’s Art District. Try one of the mini-cakes, or order a sample for $14, which comes with five petit fours from the selected cakes.

Address: 10328 124th Street NW

Phone: 780-908-2253

This Edmonton bakery’s cakes are more like works of art than desserts. Get your hands on a stunning slice from The Art of Cake that’s sure to taste as good as it looks.

Address: 11811 105th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-441-1339

It’s impossible to go wrong with a slice of one of Upper Crust’s chocolate cakes. Offerings include Country Chocolate (with raspberry jam and rich chocolate buttercream), German Chocolate, Chocolate Decadence, Chocolate Chunk Cheesecake, and Black Forest, plus some non-chocolate options too.

Address: 10909 86th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-758-5599

B&A is a German-style bakery focusing on homemade classics. Satisfy your cravings and indulge with a slice of one of its fancy cakes – your sweet tooth is sure to fall in love.

Address: 12908 82nd Street NW

Phone: 780-476-8585

RioVida caters to all, whether you want gluten-, dairy-, egg-, or sugar-free. It provides vegan-friendly options too. Customers won’t find a lack of deliciousness in the products, and you can choose from frozen or fresh baked goods.

Address: 17515 100th Avenue NW

Phone: 780-444-3344 and 780-902-7593

Pome Bakery creates elegant offerings, with a selection of delicious treats, fresh bread, and savoury options. Choose from decadent single-serving New York cheesecakes, hazelnut and chocolate mousse cakes, and more.

Address: 14253 23rd Avenue NW

Phone: 780-752-7663

With files from Elle McLean