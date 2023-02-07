EventsConcerts

A Canadian country singer featured in "Yellowstone" is coming to Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Feb 7 2023, 7:44 pm
A Canadian country singer featured in "Yellowstone" is coming to Edmonton
@littlejackfilms/Instagram | @buckarooshooter/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Thomas Rhett

Sat, February 11, 7:30pm

Thomas Rhett
Lee Brice

Fri, April 14, 7:30pm

Lee Brice
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We love some good live music, and a Canadian country singer featured in the hit series Yellowstone is coming to Edmonton.

Colter Wall will have two shows next month at Midway Music Hall on Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colter Wall (@colterwall)

Wall is from the prairies of southern Saskatchewan and his songs have been heard in movies and hit television shows.

Tickets are going for $49.50, including GST, and will go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 am.

If you can’t make it to the YEG shows, Wall will also be in Calgary at Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall on March 10 and 11.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.