A Shrek-themed rave is coming to Edmonton and tickets are selling FAST

It’s time to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure because a Shrek-themed rave is coming to Edmonton, and it’ll have you shouting “DONKEY!” all night long.

That’s right, the Shrek Rave is coming to town Saturday, March 25, at Union Hall, and tickets are going fast.

The Shrek Rave is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale, and they seriously go all out for it. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as a Farquaad-Squad or the 3 Blind Mice.

Like Donkey once said, ”Stay up late, swapping manly stories, and in the morning… I’m making waffles!” It sounds like the perfect plan to us.

Located along Argyll Road, Union Hall has been a premiere destination for live music and events since 2004. All of the venue’s upcoming events can be found here.

Shrek Rave

When: March 25, 2023

Where: Union Hall (6240 99 Street NW)