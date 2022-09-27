Fall is officially here, and that means some extremely cool Edmonton food events are coming in October.

The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month look even better.

October has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like BBQ parties, speed dating, and international food festivals.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in October.

Thanksgiving Heat and Eat Dinners

These dinners offer the catered Thanksgiving experience right at home.

With three options to choose from, you can’t go wrong. Eat it whenever you want, just reheat it in the oven.

Option 1 includes a butter-basted turkey, glazed ham, rosemary garlic mashed potatoes, apple and sage stuffing, sauteed cabbage with bacon and caramelized onions, cranberry sauce, gravy, coleslaw and dinner rolls. For dessert, it’s a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie.

When: Available until October 3

Where: At home

Price: $32.84

BBQ, BUTCHERS, BANGERS, BEERS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porkapalooza YEG (@porkapaloozayeg)

Calling all meat lovers for this second annual BBQ, Butchers, Bangers & Beers event.

This is a friendly battle for the title of YEG’s best sausage, where four butchers go head-to-head in a Black Box Butcher Challenge. A ticket includes a sample of 10 local sausages, one local beer, and one vote for the best sausage of the day!

When: Sunday, October 2, from 1 to 3 pm

Where: 65 Chippewa Road #113, Sherwood Park

Price: $27.54

Just in time for Halloween!

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Local produce and goods are found at this super popular farmers’ market, and the same goes for a number of different food vendors and food trucks to try while here.

When: Wednesday, October 5, from 4 to 7:30 pm

Where: 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Bent Stick & ’88 brewing

Tickets to this event include a pour from two limited casks and some light food, but also an entry to this celebration of two popular spots. There will also be live music at the event, with the show starting at 9 pm at The Common.

The meeting place is at 5 pm at High Level Streetcar.

When: Thursday, October 6 at 5 pm

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $56.93 per ticket

Speed Dating in Edmonton

It’s cuffing season which means this is definitely one of the best Edmonton food events in October.

Doing away with many of the awkward things found at many speed dating events, this night aims to create an atmosphere that is casual and comfortable for everyone.

When: Thursday, October 6, from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Hart’s Table & Bar – 14229 23rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $42

This is a unique blindfolded dining experience that relies on using your other senses to enjoy the food and company.

It’s a great idea, and maybe even a little scary in the spirit of Halloween just around the corner. It won’t be around for long and is one of the most unique and best Edmonton food events in October.

When: Thursday, October 6 at 7 pm

Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $80

DARK is an Edmonton haunted festival, featuring terrifying experiences, but also local food trucks, themed cocktails, and a live DJ spinning spooky songs and beats.

When: October 7 to 30, from 7 to 11 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $45

This Taste of Nigeria fest is a first of its kind for YEG, featuring Nigerian music, fashion, dance, food, and more.

When: Sunday, October 9, from 1 to 8 pm

Where: Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $12

Cold Garden Brewery x The Common

Tickets to this event include a pour from two limited casks and some light food, but also an entry to this celebration of two popular spots. There will also be live music at the event, with the show starting at 9 pm at The Common.

The meeting place is at 5 pm at High Level Streetcar.

When: Thursday, October 13 at 5:30

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $56.93 per ticket

Where Science Meets Cocktails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

Hosted by talented mixologists and featuring molecular gastronomy from some of the best local talents, this huge laboratory is the chance to try unique cocktails with a scientific twist.

When: Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 pm

Where: TELUS World of Science – 11211 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $109 per ticket

This spooky Halloween-themed event will feature over 35 amazing vendors, photo booths, and prizes for the first 50 people.

If there’s no snow, it turns into an ultimate food event with food trucks parked right outside.

When: October 15 and 16 at 4 pm

Where: 7308 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

40 oz Steak Night

This two-night-only event is the biggest steak party of the year for The Canadian Brewhouse.

The dinner includes a huge 40 oz hand-cut ribeye steak, starter salad, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheese toast, and a welcome dangle.

When: October 21 and 22, starting at 6 pm

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 101 Saint Albert Trail #50, St. Albert

Price: $60.20 per ticket

Gnocchi Making 101

Ever wonder how to make gnocchi? Or just looking for an amazing date night idea?

These cooking master classes happen all the time at Sorrentino’s, looking to inspire your love for handcrafted homemade cuisine.

When: Saturday, October 29, from 1 to 4 pm

Where: 10665 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $115 per ticket