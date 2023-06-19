Campers robbed at gunpoint while on grad trip northwest of Edmonton

Morinville RCMP is looking to identify two suspects after an armed robbery at a campsite northwest of Edmonton.
On June 4 at 5:33 am, Morinville RCMP was called about a robbery at the Sandy Lake Wilderness Area in Sturgeon County.
A group of teens was camping in the area as part of an “after-grad event,” according to police, when a person got out of a nearby Kia Sportage and approached the group holding a gun.
The suspect demanded their car keys and “some other effects” and left with a victim’s vehicle, which has since been recovered. A second suspect was seen driving the Kia.
Mounties believe the two also stole from other people by breaking into tents and vehicles throughout the evening.
The first suspect is described as a male with dark skin, 5’6″ tall, with an average build, and the second suspect is believed to be a woman with long hair.
The Kia Sportage the two were driving is described as white and dirty with beat-up fenders and sides and black marks on the front bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Morinville RCMP.