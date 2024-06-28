A massive Canada Day celebration is once again taking over the ICE District this July, and it’s all free to enjoy.

For the third year in a row, OEG Sports & Entertainment will be hosting a Canada Day party. This year’s celebration includes a crew of Canadian musicians including headliner country music star Mackenzie Porter, hometown boy Dan Davidson and Mariya Stokes.

There will be tons to check out, with music, games, inflatables, photo booths, face painting, and performers for kids of all ages.

Mackenzie Porter, Dan Davidson and Mariya Stokes are set to perform on the main stage in ICE District Plaza, starting at 6 pm. The event will also feature drinks and some of the city’s best food trucks.

The Canada Day festivities will begin at 3 and wrap up at 10 pm, with just enough time for attendees to take in the City of Edmonton fireworks at 11 pm by scooting over to Edmonton’s River Valley Parks and the North Saskatchewan River.

Admission to the Canada Day celebrations in ICE District Plaza is free of charge and does not require tickets.

Canada Day at the ICE District

When: July 1, starting at 3 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza

Cost: Free