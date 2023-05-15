ByBlacks Restaurant Week: Food event happening in Edmonton this week
There’s no denying that Edmonton loves its food festivals, and the ByBlacks Restaurant Week is an event you’ll definitely want to check out this week.
Enjoy delicious food, vibrant culture, and community from May 15 to 21, when you can sample the incredibly diverse Black Canadian cuisine while discovering the culinary talent of Black chefs across the city.
The dining week, hosted by ByBlacks and sponsored by the Black Opportunity Fund, will feature several prix fixe menu options for you to try at select restaurants in Edmonton.
You’ll find so much to enjoy at this event, from jerk chicken served with a Jamaican patty at Flava Cafe to fried plantain and Jollof rice from Travelling Dishes.
Yum.
Prices vary by restaurant, ranging from $17.99 to $45 for a meal with an appetizer, entree, and dessert.
Check out some of the best this city has to offer! The ByBlacks Restaurant Week is a Canada-wide event, so if you find yourself outside of Edmonton this week, check out a list of all the participating restaurants here.
ByBlacks Restaurant Week 2023: Spring Edition
Where: Participating restaurants
When: May 15 to 21
Price: $17.99 to $45 for multi-course menus