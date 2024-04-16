Broberg has been on fire in the AHL and could join Oilers this week

The Edmonton Oilers could be making another call-up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors ahead of their last two games of the season.

With the team most likely finishing second in the Pacific Division, the remaining games on the Oilers’ schedule will almost certainly have little to no impact on where they finish in the standings.

With that in mind, Edmonton has alluded that they make some call-ups to get one last look at some of their top AHL players before the NHL playoffs begin this weekend. Chief among them is defenceman Philip Broberg, who leads the Condors in defensive scoring with five goals and 35 points in 45 games.

Lately, he has been red-hot, capturing four points in his last seven games including a beautiful end-to-end OT winner against the Coachella Valley Firebirds last week.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters on Monday morning that the team was looking at some of their AHL options and that Broberg could be on the players that come up to play a few games before the playoffs.

He also mentioned that another player could come up with Broberg as well.

“We’ll see if it’s just Broberg joining us later on or maybe another player,” Knoblauch said.

This strategy seemed to work wonders with Dylan Holloway, who has picked up four points in the four games he has played with the team since being called back up last week.

Things haven’t exactly worked out as expected for the former 2019 first-round pick. Despite his high draft pedigree, Broberg hasn’t been able to find steady NHL work five years after the Oilers called his name.

So far, Broberg has 11 points in 79 career NHL games with the Oilers and has spent the bulk of his playing time in the AHL. Heading into this season, Edmonton planned on giving Broberg more minutes with Mattias Ekholm, but an injury to the veteran and poor play by the young Swede quickly de-railed those plans.

He appeared in just 10 games with the Oilers this season before being sent back down to Bakersfield in early December.