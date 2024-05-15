SportsHockeyOilers

"BOUCH BOMB": Oilers fans react to huge last-minute playoff win

May 15 2024, 5:44 pm
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

The roof was nearly blown off at Rogers Place last night as the Edmonton Oilers secured a Game 4 victory in the most dramatic way possible.

Fresh off blowing a 2-0 lead in the final minutes of the third period, Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard turned a dejected crowd into a frenzied one as he potted the game-winner in the final minute of the game with a laser-accurate shot from the slot.

It was his second game-winner of the series.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Oilers faithful, as the majority probably thought that this game was destined to go into OT. With the Canucks leading the series 2-1 at the time, the thought of going into sudden death OT with a chance to go down 3-1 was a terrifying one.

Luckily, Bouchard reshaped the series with the winner. Fans on social media were ecstatic in the moments after the goal.

The goal was an electric one for sure, putting Bouchard and the Oilers in some rarified air. The last-minute victory made Edmonton just the fourth team in NHL history to concede a tying goal in the last two minutes of a playoff but still manage to win the game in regulation.

The last team to do that was the 1995 New Jersey Devils.

Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard was the other big story of the night as he secured his first-ever NHL playoff win at the age of 32. Fittingly, both Pickard and Bouchard shared a special moment after the game that fans loved as well.

The series is back to square one, with the Oilers heading back to Vancouver on Thursday night for Game 5 with a chance to take a 3-2 lead.

Which leaves us wondering: does Bouchard have any more clutch goals up his sleeve?

