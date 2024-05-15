"BOUCH BOMB": Oilers fans react to huge last-minute playoff win

The roof was nearly blown off at Rogers Place last night as the Edmonton Oilers secured a Game 4 victory in the most dramatic way possible.

Fresh off blowing a 2-0 lead in the final minutes of the third period, Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard turned a dejected crowd into a frenzied one as he potted the game-winner in the final minute of the game with a laser-accurate shot from the slot.

It was his second game-winner of the series.

🚨 EVAN BOUCHARD WINS IT 🚨 His game-winning goal with just 39 seconds left in regulation seals the deal for the @EdmontonOilers as they tie the series in Game 4! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UzCK0xtpGx — NHL (@NHL) May 15, 2024

It was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Oilers faithful, as the majority probably thought that this game was destined to go into OT. With the Canucks leading the series 2-1 at the time, the thought of going into sudden death OT with a chance to go down 3-1 was a terrifying one.

Luckily, Bouchard reshaped the series with the winner. Fans on social media were ecstatic in the moments after the goal.

BOUCH BOMB LFG — Nick (@nick_haskell) May 15, 2024

HOLY SHIT!!!!!!!

BOUCH!!!!!!!!!!!! — Steve Douglas (@madmucker02) May 15, 2024

BOUCH MY ANGEL OH THANK HEAVENS OH THANK GOD FOR MY BABY MY PRETTY LITTLE GUY OH JESSUS — x-LO (@edmonton_eulers) May 15, 2024

FATHER BOUCH — x – the scp oilers fan (@evanbonkchard) May 15, 2024

DADDY BOUCH LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Kip! (@KStalwick) May 15, 2024

BOUCH!!!! WITH A LASER BEAM!!! BOUCH BOMB. — krissy 🚨 (@cptkrissy) May 15, 2024

BOUCH IS MADE FOR THE BRIGHT LIGHTS — Ryan Nutzenberger (@ryan_nutz) May 15, 2024

I LOVE YOU BOUCH! 🤍 — F. 🍉 (@whatthefaj) May 15, 2024

BOUCH BOMB!!! Play La Bamba🤩🔥🔥 — tayorr👾 (@Timilx_) May 15, 2024

MOST STRESSFUL LAST TWO MINS OF MY LIFE LETS GO BOUCH YOU WONDERFUL HEAVENLY MAN pic.twitter.com/VqS0sLkdxI — x – aph🏒²⁹ (@drailove) May 15, 2024

The goal was an electric one for sure, putting Bouchard and the Oilers in some rarified air. The last-minute victory made Edmonton just the fourth team in NHL history to concede a tying goal in the last two minutes of a playoff but still manage to win the game in regulation.

The last team to do that was the 1995 New Jersey Devils.

It was an eventful final two minutes in Game 5 at Rogers Place, with the @EdmontonOilers coming away with the win and a tied series. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/qxGhjxcxge pic.twitter.com/dYGNB1vLY2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 15, 2024

Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard was the other big story of the night as he secured his first-ever NHL playoff win at the age of 32. Fittingly, both Pickard and Bouchard shared a special moment after the game that fans loved as well.

The series is back to square one, with the Oilers heading back to Vancouver on Thursday night for Game 5 with a chance to take a 3-2 lead.

Which leaves us wondering: does Bouchard have any more clutch goals up his sleeve?