Pickard's sister was live-tweeting last night's Oilers game and fans loved it

Last night’s huge Edmonton Oilers win will be one to remember for goaltender Calvin Pickard and his family.

The 32-year-old journeyman picked up his first ever Stanley Cup Playoffs victory in a stressful 3-2 decision against the Vancouver Canucks to tie up the series at 2-2. Pickard did it with a 19-save performance and had his mom, dad, and wife in the Rogers Place crowd to witness it.

His sister, Kelly, wasn’t in the stadium but made sure to follow along on social media, posting updates throughout the game as she watched, and it was entertaining to follow along with.

The social media posts started with the announcement that Pickard would be getting the start in the game yesterday morning. To say Kelly was excited for her brother might be an understatement.

LET’S FUCKING GO BABYYYYYY WOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/iMPaYlerqC — Kelly Pickard (@kpick4) May 14, 2024

The Oilers backup goalie-turned-playoff starter was also made available after Tuesday’s morning skate, where he told reporters that he was excited for the opportunity and thought he was ready to take this next step. Kelly watched and shared just how much love she has for him.

I’m so proud of you. https://t.co/E6YB96UxUu — Kelly Pickard (@kpick4) May 14, 2024

As the game got going, so did the nerves. Pickard’s parents were shown on the broadcast multiple times looking as stressed as ever watching their son, and Kelly could barely handle the back-and-forth play but was quick to hype her brother up when he made a big save.

HOLY MOLY WHAT A GOALIE!!!!! LETS GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/KPuX5exhb0 — Kelly Pickard (@kpick4) May 15, 2024

Disaster for Pickard and the Oilers nearly struck in the dying minutes of the game. Canucks sniper Brock Boeser tied the game late in the third off of a lucky bounce and it seemed like the Oilers had blown their chance to win in regulation.

Yet, in the final minute, Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard wired home the eventual game-winner to help secure the win for Pickard. Kelly seemed like she was experiencing the feelings of every other Oilers fan at the moment.

ALL GOOD THINGS THAT IS WHAT’S HAPPENING https://t.co/V4D70HmTDR — Kelly Pickard (@kpick4) May 15, 2024

The posts got the attention of Oil Country quickly and her following blew up throughout the day as fans shared their support for Pickard. With her newfound popularity, plenty of confusion arose as some thought she was Pickard’s wife, not sister. Luckily, she was able to send out a quick PSA to make sure everyone knew.

For all my new pals 😂😂😂… if you didn’t already know, now you do…. Sister, not wife! — Kelly Pickard (@kpick4) May 15, 2024

Fans loved to see the passion of the Pickard family come through for the team amid a razor-thin playoff series. Messages of support under her posts were too high to count in some cases.

Your bro stood tall tonight… well done!! — 𝘎𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘉𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘺 (@gordbailey) May 15, 2024

Your bro KILLED IT tonight!! 💯💯💯 — 🍣x – Half-Asian Sensation🦫 (@MikiSchmiki) May 15, 2024

Your brother just saved our season, thank you — Babak (@Babak26739155) May 15, 2024

Your brother is a beast! Congrats to him on a fantastic win! — Megzer (@iMegzer) May 15, 2024

What a great game Calvin played!!! Congratulations! — CAT (@MaximusCraig) May 15, 2024

I am really happy for your family! — Me (@Oilersmatter) May 15, 2024

There is no guarantee that the Oilers continue to roll with Pickard between the pipes when Game 5 takes place in Vancouver tomorrow night, but with a win like that, you have to think it gives the team a bit more confidence to do so.