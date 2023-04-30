Oilers fans celebrate in the streets after eliminating Kings

Don’t expect the party to end anytime soon for the Edmonton Oilers.

Following Oilers’ Game 6 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, fans in Edmonton took to the streets, to the arena, and to the casinos to celebrate the team’s big win.

Kailer Yamamoto’s goal with just over three minutes left lifted the Oilers to a 5-4 victory over Los Angeles, putting the team back into the second round of the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

And Oilers fans made sure to celebrate it loudly and proudly as the team inches closer to their first chance at a Stanley Cup Final since 2006, and a shot at becoming the first Canadian team to win Lord Stanley’s mug since the Montreal Canadiens did it back in 1993.

Whether it was singing along to “Don’t Stop Believing,” “La Bamba,” or simply just having a good time, Edmonton was — as the kids say — a movie last night.

The Oilers will be taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the NHL playoffs, with the schedule for the series likely to drop at some point today or tomorrow.